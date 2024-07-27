Saturday, July 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

WGH groups seek action against Dadenggre SDSEO

By: From Our Correspondent

From Our Correspondent

TURA, July 26: Local groups from Rajabala in West Garo Hills have moved Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma, demanding action against the Sub Divisional School Education Officer (SDSEO) in-charge at Dadenggre Civil Subdivision on alleged charges of nepotism, misbehaving with the public as well as ignoring complaints.
In their complaint, local groups, viz. GSU, FKJGP, GSMC, ASPF and ACHIK claimed that the official in question behaved rudely, was uncooperative towards the public, and did not pay heed to their complaints.
The groups also accused the official of indulging in nepotism by allegedly attempting to appoint one of his people during a recent recruitment of an assistant teacher for a school in the area.
The complainants demanded that either stern action be taken against the official or he be transferred elsewhere as reportedly demanded by the local people.

 

BSF urges public to be wary of fake videos on social media
CM assures govt help for unemployed youths to secure overseas jobs
