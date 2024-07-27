Saturday, July 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Guv pays tribute to, recounts heroism of Capt. Nongrum

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Kargil Vijay Diwas

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 26: Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday paid rich tributes to Meghalaya’s braveheart, Captain Keishing Clifford Nongrum, during a programme in the state capital to mark the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.
According to a statement here, the programme was organised by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Shillong, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at Raj Bhavan, Shillong, and was attended by GOC, 101 Area, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, Additional Director General of the North Eastern Region (NER) Directorate of NCC, Maj Gen Gagan Deep, among others.
Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, the governor emphasised the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas, underscoring the importance of remembering the sacrifices of the brave soldiers.
Referring to the Kargil War of 1999, the governor recounted the heroism of Meghalaya’s own Captain Nongrum, who was posthumously honoured with the Maha Vir Chakra, India’s second-highest gallantry award, in recognition of his sacrifice during the war.
Chauhan recalled how Captain Nongrum successfully secured a crucial peak, killed several enemy soldiers, and laid down his life during the process.
Heaping praises on the bravery of Indian soldiers for fighting and winning many wars, the governor highlighted the day as a time to honour the bravehearts.
Chauhan then reflected on India’s rich history of brave revolutionaries and freedom fighters.
On the occasion, the governor inaugurated a photo exhibition, displayed by the CBC, showcasing the Indian Army and the bravehearts, who laid down their lives for the country.
The CBC also displayed one short movie on the Kargil War.
Prizes were also distributed among the winners of a competition organised by the CBC earlier in the day. It was followed by the felicitation of the family members of Captain Nongrum by the governor.
Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen. Malik highlighted the bravery of the Indian Army and Armed Forces during the war, emphasising that their courage was crucial to the victory.
Other highlights of the programme were featured art and music performances by local artists.
It may be mentioned that the Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 in India every year to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999.
It is also celebrated in honour of the soldiers who fought and laid down their lives in the Kargil War.

