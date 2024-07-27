From Agitation to Cooperation

Editor,

We are concerned about the ongoing agitation regarding tourist transportation in Meghalaya. As concerned citizens, we believe it is essential to address this issue and find a balanced solution that benefits both the state and its people.

Tourism, when managed properly, significantly benefits society and utilizes a destination’s resources meaningfully. However, recent agitations by the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) concerning tourist transportation have raised critical questions about Meghalaya’s approach to this sector. These agitations have negatively impacted Meghalaya’s image as a tourist-friendly destination, instilling fear among tourists and potentially deterring future travel. This is particularly concerning as tourism generates substantial income for the state, especially for rural communities.

While prioritizing our own people’s safety, we must also consider their safety when they travel beyond our borders. Therefore, we should extend the same courtesy to visitors from neighboring states.

We suggest that tourist cabs with All India Tourists Permits (AITP) should operate freely in our state, benefiting both tourists and locals by ensuring convenience and supporting local drivers and businesses. Learning from Sikkim’s agreement with West Bengal, which eased travel restrictions and boosted tourism income, Meghalaya can adopt similar cooperative measures. A regional approach can enhance and facilitate smoother transit.

It is necessary to take a unified approach that considers the interests of all stakeholders as well – tourists, locals, and businesses. We simply cannot ignore this. Effective transportation solutions require collaboration, not fragmentation. Our recent feedback from stakeholders indicates that this issue will severely impact their tourism and related businesses.

Also, evidence-based decision-making is crucial. Without accurate data on the number of tourist cabs in Meghalaya, how can we confidently claim that our local tourist taxis alone suffice? This calls for collecting and analyzing such data to inform better policies in our state.

Tourism generates employment opportunities, especially for our youth, but not all youth ‘are’ and ‘will be’ absorbed in the tourism sector in our state. Hence, restricting tourist transportation excessively could lead to unemployment and economic setbacks. Agitations carried out without consulting tourism stakeholders can lead to unintended consequences. To bridge this gap, inclusive dialogue involving all relevant parties—local communities, taxi operators, and government officials—is essential at the moment. Collective decision-making ensures that the interests of all are considered.

Negative publicity can significantly impact tourism inflow and damage the state’s reputation. The recent classification of Meghalaya as an unsafe tourist destination by US authorities is alarming already. In an interconnected world, insularity can hinder progress. We must embrace a broader perspective.

In resolving this issue, let us work towards a harmonious balance between tourism growth and local interests while considering the long-term implications of our decisions.

Yours etc.,

Phidari. Kharlukhi,

Sawarisa Suiam,

Zaman E. Tongper

Via email

Meghalaya tourism in shambles

Editor,

The impromptu stopping of vehicles from Assam carrying tourists, by members of HNYF is a wrong move. The tourists were bound for Sohra, Pynursla, Mawlynnong, Dawki and many other places. The HNYF and others like it forget that there are many of us from the state who travel for various purposes to Guwahati and elsewhere across Assam and to disallow visitors for traveling in an AS registration commercial car is just not done. It violates the Constitutional rights of a citizen under Article 19(1)(d) of the Constitution. Now the trouble here is the indecisiveness of the state government to address the growing unemployment, although not all unemployed youth can be absorbed in the tourism sector or become successful entrepreneurs. There has to be a mutually agreed mechanism between Assam and Meghalaya over the matter. Adopting the Sikkim model is also not feasible but tourists vehicles from Assam can always stop at ISBT or at pre-designated points within the periphery of Shillong eg: Lad Smit for those going towards Jaintia Hills, then at 7th mile ground which is unused and the local taxis could then ferry tourists to any destination towards West or South West or East Khasi Hills. If these points could be taken it will help our local tourists vehicles who would take over the rest of the journey safely, happily and comfortably with our guests. Atithi Devo Bhava translates into “Guest is our god.” Let this spirit prevail in our society.

Yours etc.,

Dominic S Wankhar,

Via email

Why harass the labourers?

Editor,

In the past few weeks there have been a spate of checking of work permits/ labour license/ trading license of the so-called immigrants coming to work in Meghalaya. I remember pretty well, the labourers working at the construction sites be it houses of individuals/ different schools and colleges, construction of government structures as well as labourers working in various central as well as state sponsored roads are always the soft targets. Let’s assume that we drive away all the labourers, will these pressure groups take the responsibility to provide local labourers at all those sites? Not to speak of the work culture of our people which has been known and experienced by all, is there sufficient local human resource to do the work and complete it on time? Will there not be an issue of demand and supply? Who will fill in the gap? Moreover, are there enough skilled labourers among the locals who are trained to do certain kind of works? Are the contractors and engineers in charge of central and state projects not answerable if such projects are not completed as scheduled? Do these people want to drive our State and its people to that ancient time where there were no motorable roads and people had to travel on foot or on horse carts because I can vouch that without non-tribal labourers there would be no roads in our State. Our locals are neither trustworthy, dedicated, or skilled especially when it comes to road construction.

Another point is that our people working all over India need only a voter’s ID or an Aadhar Card to work in any private firm or even in government jobs. The question here is why is that not enough here? Why conclude that every person is an illegal immigrant? Why does the fear of being overwhelmed by the dkhars persist when according to data and census the non-tribal populace has dwindled to a great extent. Who would want to come here and work as labourers with the fear that one may get beaten or killed at the drop of a hat? The dkhars who come here as labourers are the poorer lot whose main intention is to feed their families back home. This fear psychosis is only a tool for the leaders of the pressure groups to incite the youth and people for their own individual benefit. I’m not talking here about the masses who follow wherever the wind blows. My reference is to the leaders of the various groups. Period.

By driving people away from our State and by not providing them homes to stay (in collaboration) with the dorbar shnongs ( even for those working in different central govt offices), what if the same applies to our people residing in different parts of the country? And do we have a plan to isolate ourselves from the rest of India? Is that possible? In this modern world with modern technology people mingle and live together to acquire more knowledge and share the same with all. No one can live in isolation. Of course as a minority community, we have to be careful and safeguard ourselves by certain acts and regulations framed by our Government. In case we see that the Government is not implementing those safeguards then we should take our Government to task but not by taking the law in our own hands through assaults and killing sprees. There are different ways and means to go about this.

Here in Meghalaya, it appears that the Government is working in tandem with the pressure groups. Other than the CM and Paul Lyngdoh (who was once a strong member of the KSU) not a single minister and none in the cabinet dared or cared to say anything on this issue. As a matter of policy the Government should never allow the pressure groups to take it to ransom. Instead they should be dealt with according to the law.

Yours etc.,

Helen Dkhar,

Via email