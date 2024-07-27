Saturday, July 27, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Illegal timber being lifted from Dambo reserve, claims group

By: Agencies

Tura, July 26: The A’chik Organization for Social Welfare (AOSW) from Rongjeng in East Garo Hills has urged the Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial) in Williamnagar to conduct an inquiry into the alleged illegal lifting of uprooted trees lying at Dambo Reserved Forest (Darugre Rangre) in place of the timber auctioned by the department.

In their complaint to the DFO in Williamnagar, the organization claimed that in place of the allocated timber lying at Dambo Rongdeng Sub-Beat Office, timber cut from the uprooted trees at Dambo Rongdeng Forest Reserve are being lifted and transported in trucks.

According to the organization, as many as six truckloads of such timber have so far been transported in collusion with the Forest Officer supervising the auctioning and lifting of timber. The same is allegedly also being done from the Darugre Forest where uprooted trees are being cut to replace the timber at DR/lot 7 and 8.

“While the timber lying at DR/lot 7 and 8 can still be seen, illegal timber is instead being transported in their places,” the organization claimed.

Stating that the corrupt practice of the Range Officer is unacceptable, the organization urged the DFO to immediately conduct an inquiry and take necessary action against those involved in the activity.

PIB counters Mamata’s claims of ‘microphone switched off’ at NITI Aayog meet, FM Sitharaman reacts
Srinagar again records hottest July day at 35.7
