Tuesday, July 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Media major NDTV clocks robust revenue growth at 34 pc in Q1 FY25

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 29: Leading news network NDTV on Monday reported a significant revenue surge at 34 per cent (year-on-year) in the April-June quarter, outpacing the performance of the previous year’s first quarter by a substantial margin.

The rise in revenue was driven by the Lok Sabha election programming and 44 per cent growth in digital traffic. Building on the momentum from the last fiscal year, NDTV continued its strategic investments in upgrading its infrastructure and expanding its distribution footprint to fuel future growth, which contributed significantly to expenses this quarter, along with regional expansion.

The company also made major investments in new technologies, expanding its digital offerings, and introducing new programming to further engage its audience. On the election result day (June 4), NDTV not only broke numerous digital traffic records in India, but also became the No 1 Asian channel in markets like the UK.

During the quarter, NDTV also unveiled the sixth addition to its news channel line-up — NDTV Marathi. The channel was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other dignitaries on May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day. The channel is already making an impact in the state through its meaningful, and accurate news and analysis.

IANS

Guv administers oath to VCs of GU, Bhattadev University, Rabindranath Tagore University
Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's late goal helps India hold Argentina 1-1
