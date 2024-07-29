Monday, July 29, 2024
SPORTS

Jamshedpur beat Assam Rifles 3-0

By: Agencies

Date:

JAMSHEDPUR, July 28: Sanan Mohammed’s double strike powered Jamshedpur FC to a comfortable 3-0 victory against Assam Rifles in a Group D match of the Durand Cup here on Sunday.
Imran Khan scored the third goal for the Jamshedpur side.
Jamshedpur dominated possession from the first whistle as they created chances in plenty.
But the Assam Rifles defence, who were playing deep inside their box, thwarted the moves keeping the match goalless.
The Red Miners finally broke the deadlock in the second minute of injury time through Sanan.
Assam Rifles failed to clear a corner and Sanan latched on to the loose ball and finished it past the goalkeeper to give Jamshedpur 1-0 lead.
Sanan doubled the lead in the 68th minute putting the finishing touches to a very good team move.
Imran pulled a pass back into the box for the unmarked Sanan whose side footed finish found the net and the Kerala forward completed his double in the game.
The third goal came in the 86th minute when the Assam Rifles goalkeeper could not collect a cross from Ashutosh Mehta and the rebound fell to Imran who finished expertly.
Meanwhile, East Bengal will start their Durand Cup campaign on Monday against the Indian Air Force in a Group A match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. (PTI)

