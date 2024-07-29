Monday, July 29, 2024
SPORTS

Spurs sign South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon

LONDON, July 28: Tottenham Hotspur have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok from K League 1 side Gangwon FC on a six-year deal, with the 18-year-old set to join in January, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
Having represented South Korea at Under-17 level, Yang scored eight goals and provided four assists in 25 appearances for Gangwon.
Spurs did not disclose the financial details of the deal.
Yang is Tottenham’s second signing of the close season following highly-rated 18-year-old Archie Gray from Leeds United.
Yang will join countryman Son Heung-min, who captains Spurs and South Korea, at the North London club.
Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign at promoted Leicester City on Aug. 19. A winger, Yang has progressed through the K League Under-18 Championship to become a first team regular at Gangwon FC – making 25 appearances this season, contributing eight goals and four assists.Internationally, Yang has represented South Korea at Under-16 and Under-17 levels and played in both the FIFA Under-17 World Cup and AFC Under-17 Asia Cup. (Agencies)

