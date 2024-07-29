Monday, July 29, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet’s late strike hands India a 1-1 draw against Argentina

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 29: Captain Harmanpreet Singh’s late penalty corner strike helped the Indian men’s hockey team come back from the brink of defeat to salvage points against Rio 2016 winner Argentina in their second Pool B match in the 33rd Olympic Games here on Monday.

 

Harmanpreet converted the crucial penalty corner in the 59th minute of the match to negate Lucas Martinez’s first-half goal as the team maintained its chances of reaching the quarterfinals of the hockey competition.

 

Despite holding much of the ball possession since the start of the match, the Indian forwards failed to get the back of the Argentinian net in the first three quarters.

 

It finally happened in the last minute of the match and the Indians heaved a sigh of relief as they remained unbeaten in the event. But the Indians had to thank goalkeeper P.R Sreejesh for keeping them alive till Harmanpreet swung into action in the last minute before the long hooter.

 

The match started on equal footing as the opening quarter remained goalless with both teams testing each other in attack and defense.

 

However, in the second quarter, Lucas Martinez’s field goal in the 22nd minute gave the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallists an early lead in the match.

 

In the third quarter, Argentina had the golden opportunity to extend their lead further on a penalty stroke but Maico Casella misfired in front of Indian goalkeeper Sreejesh.

 

In the final quarter, India were the dominating force in the attack and also earned consecutive penalty corners in the dying minutes of the match. Harmanpreet finally found the back of the net with the second short corner to equalise the scores. The match ended in a 1-1 draw with both teams claiming a point each.

 

Earlier, India started their campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win against New Zealand on Saturday. They will next take on Ireland at 4:45 pm IST on Tuesday. (IANS)

Previous article
Paris Olympics: Indian will win more medals in shooting, says NRAI acting chief Kalikesh Singh
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Veteran pilot encourages residents to join airlines

Tura, July 28: One of the very few in the entire North East, veteran Air Indian Pilot Capt....
NATIONAL

Recruitment scam: Court sentences former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul to 14 years in jail

Guwahati, July 29: A special court here on Monday sentenced former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh...
Health

Non-statin cholesterol-lowering drugs linked to lower liver cancer risk

Shillong, July 29: Certain non-statin cholesterol-lowering medications may reduce the risk of liver cancer, according to a study...
News Alert

Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal’s bail plea in CBI case

Shillong, July 29: The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a bail plea filed by...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Veteran pilot encourages residents to join airlines

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 28: One of the very few in...

Recruitment scam: Court sentences former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul to 14 years in jail

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 29: A special court here on Monday...

Non-statin cholesterol-lowering drugs linked to lower liver cancer risk

Health 0
Shillong, July 29: Certain non-statin cholesterol-lowering medications may reduce...
Load more

Popular news

Veteran pilot encourages residents to join airlines

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 28: One of the very few in...

Recruitment scam: Court sentences former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul to 14 years in jail

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 29: A special court here on Monday...

Non-statin cholesterol-lowering drugs linked to lower liver cancer risk

Health 0
Shillong, July 29: Certain non-statin cholesterol-lowering medications may reduce...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img