Monday, July 29, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

We will remember this day and work hard: Harmanpreet

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

DAMBULLA, July 28: A distraught India captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that there is room for a lot of improvement before the upcoming T20 World Cup and her team won’t easily forget the eight-wicket humbling at the hands of Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final here on Sunday. The women’s T20 World Cup will be held in Bangladesh later this October.
“We are looking to improve in some areas. We will definitely work hard and remember this day. They have played such good cricket for so long and they played good cricket throughout this tournament,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation ceremony on Sunday.
She admitted that her side’s bowling didn’t work as per plans with hardly any breakthroughs to show for their efforts.
“We played good cricket throughout the tournament and, no doubt, we made a lot of fumbles today and that cost us.
“It was a decent total, we were looking for breakthroughs in the powerplay but it didn’t go according to plan and Sri Lanka batted really well,” the India skipper added.
Her Lankan counterpart Athapaththu was delighted after the island nation’s first major success in women’s international cricket.
“I am really happy about our team performance, especially the batting performances, especially Harshitha and Dilhari.
“We have played really good cricket in the last 12 months and we want to continue it. Never saw such a crowd, so special thanks go to the Sri Lankan people who came out to watch the game.
“This win is good not only for the team but the whole Sri Lanka because we have to inspire the next generation,” Chamari said.
Athapaththu played the most important knock of her life while anchoring the chase.
“I have to lead from the front, that’s my duty for my country. We always talk about positive things in the dressing room, for which the credit goes to the head coach and the support staff. Our next target is the (T20) World Cup,” she concluded. (PTI)

Previous article
Spurs sign South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Spurs sign South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon

LONDON, July 28: Tottenham Hotspur have signed South Korean winger Yang Min-Hyeok from K League 1 side Gangwon...
SPORTS

Jamshedpur beat Assam Rifles 3-0

JAMSHEDPUR, July 28: Sanan Mohammed’s double strike powered Jamshedpur FC to a comfortable 3-0 victory against Assam Rifles...
SPORTS

England wrap up 10-wicket rout of West Indies; win series 3-0

BIRMINGHAM, July 28: It was another early finish in the England-West Indies Test series as the hosts wrapped...
SPORTS

Manu Bhaker poses with her bronze medal in the 10m air pistol women’s final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, on Sunday. Bhaker became...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Spurs sign South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon

SPORTS 0
LONDON, July 28: Tottenham Hotspur have signed South Korean...

Jamshedpur beat Assam Rifles 3-0

SPORTS 0
JAMSHEDPUR, July 28: Sanan Mohammed’s double strike powered Jamshedpur...

England wrap up 10-wicket rout of West Indies; win series 3-0

SPORTS 0
BIRMINGHAM, July 28: It was another early finish in...
Load more

Popular news

Spurs sign South Korean teenager Yang from Gangwon

SPORTS 0
LONDON, July 28: Tottenham Hotspur have signed South Korean...

Jamshedpur beat Assam Rifles 3-0

SPORTS 0
JAMSHEDPUR, July 28: Sanan Mohammed’s double strike powered Jamshedpur...

England wrap up 10-wicket rout of West Indies; win series 3-0

SPORTS 0
BIRMINGHAM, July 28: It was another early finish in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img