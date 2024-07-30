Tuesday, July 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Major reshuffle in Meghalaya police

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, July 29: The state government on Monday effected a major reshuffle in the Police department.
Vivekanand Singh Rathore, who is serving as the Commandant of 30th MLP Battalion in Khliehtyrshi, Jowai, has been transferred and given the responsibility of Superintendent of Police, Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Shillong.
Vikash Varma, who is the Superintendent of Police, SCRB, will now don the mantle of Superintendent of Police (CM Security), Shillong.
Nazarius Lamare, the Superintendent of Police (VIS), Shillong, has been transferred and posted as the Commandant of 3rd MLP Battalion in Khliehtyrshi, Jowai.
Hamarbajop Wahlang, the Deputy Commandant of 6th MLP Battalion, Umran, will now be the new Superintendent of Police (VIS), Shillong.
Geffry Waemhok Lyngdoh, the Deputy Commandant of 3rd MLP Battalion in Khliehtyrshi,  Jowai, has been assigned the role of Additional Superintendent of Police in East Khasi Hills, Shillong. Victor N Sangma, the Assistant Commandant of SF 10, has been assigned the responsibility of Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) in South Garo Hills, Baghmara.
Anthony Ch. Momin, SDPO of Chokpot, is now the Deputy Superintendent of Police (HO) in East Garo Hills, Williamnagar. He replaced Krison R Marak who will take over Momin’s previous position as SDPO, Chokpot.
Vincent N Sangma, who served as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (AID) in Shillong, will now be the Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) in West Garo Hills, Tura. Bidhan Bhattacharjee, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (AID) in Shillong, will now serve as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID), Shillong.
Dathmuskhem Nongpluh, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) in Eastern West Khasi Hills, Mairang, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commandant of 5th MLP Battalion in Samanda, East Garo Hills, Williamnagar.
Jeffry W Sooting, Sub-Divisional Police Officer in Mawshynrut, is now the Deputy Superintendent of Police (HO) in East Khasi Hills, Shillong. Isaac S Marak, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) in East Khasi Hills, Shillong, is the new Sub-Divisional Police Officer in Mawshynrut.
Miustine R Marak, Assistant Commandant of 5th MLP Battalion in Samanda, East Garo Hills, Williamnagar, has been assigned the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBPS, Eastern Range.

