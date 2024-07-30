Tuesday, July 30, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya, Assam taxi associations meet to resolve issue

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Nongpoh, July 30: The association of drivers from Meghalaya and Assam held a meeting in Nongpoh on Tuesday to address the incident on July 26 in Umtyngar, where a local pressure group stopped Assam vehicles from traveling to Dawki and Sohra.

Leaders from over 11 driver associations from both states participated to clarify the misunderstandings and resolve the issues that caused confusion and difficulties for drivers and tourists.

Tiplang Nongbet, President of the Hynniewtrep Tourist Taxi Association (HTTA) and Robin Dutta, President of the Greater Guwahati Tourist Taxi Association (GGTTA), addressed the media post-meeting. They emphasized that the Meghalaya government had not issued any order to ban Assam vehicles. The action was taken by a few individuals.

Robin Dutta stated, “There is no government restriction on vehicles or tourists from Assam. The confusion was caused by some unwanted elements, not a government decision. We want to assure everyone that tourists are welcome.”

He further added, “Social media statements have escalated tensions unnecessarily. We aim to defuse this by clarifying that there is no ban. Tourists are free to visit.”

Another critical issue discussed was the illegal use of private vehicles for commercial purposes. The associations agreed to work together to curb this practice, which affects the earnings of licensed drivers. Robin Dutta noted, “We will restrict illegal taxis and report them to the government, ensuring fair competition.”

The meeting also addressed the problem of booking agents operating illegally, which undermines legitimate business. “We will detect and report these agents,” Dutta said.

Victor Malsawma Duia, a commercial driver, raised concerns about the taxes collected by agents at Guwahati Airport. He highlighted the financial burden this imposes on drivers. The Assam drivers have pledged to help resolve this issue.

The meeting concluded with a joint appeal for mutual cooperation and support to ensure the tourism industry thrives, benefiting both states.

Union Education Minister launches NATS 2.0 portal, disburses stipends to graduates
One dead, another injured in bike, dumper head on collision  
