One dead, another injured in bike, dumper head on collision  

Tura, July 30: In a tragic incident a biker from South West Garo Hills died on the spot on Tuesday when he tried to overtake a tempo at a curve and collided head on with an oncoming dumper, ultimately leading to him being crushed under its wheels.

According to police, the incident took place at Chondonpara under Ampati PS in South West Garo Hills when the victim- Bilsrang R Marak (30), a resident from the area was proceeding towards Garodoba on his motorcycle bearing registration number-ML-14 7809.

“On receipt of the information, Monabari officers and staff rushed to the spot for an inquiry. On reaching the PO at Chondonpara SH-06, we found one male dead body with head crushed lying on the roadside along with one motor cycle B/Rgn. No. ML-14/7809. The deceased was later identified as Lt. Bilsrang R. Marak, 30 yrs, S/O Shri Dalbison R. Momin of Chondonpara village, PO: Garodoba, PS: Ampati, SWGH,” police informed.

Meanwhile, another person- Rohita Hajong (34) also sustained injuries during the incident after the ill-fated motorcycle hit her after colliding with the dumper truck. Hajong, who hails from Boiragipara under Ampati PS has been shifted to Belbari PHC for necessary medical attention.

Police also informed that efforts are also being made to find out the unknown dumper truck by coordinating with the ASSAM police.