Tuesday, July 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Union Education Minister launches NATS 2.0 portal, disburses stipends to graduates

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 30 :  Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan launched the National Apprenticeship and Training Scheme 2.0 Portal and also disbursed Rs 100 crore stipends to apprentices through the DBT mode on Tuesday.

He said that these apprentices are undergoing training in various sectors such as IT, manufacturing, automobile, etc. He said that the NATS 2.0 portal is expected to be utilised by a large number of beneficiaries to register and apply for apprenticeships.

“A significant number of young graduates and diploma holders will be supported in attaining employability skills, accompanied by a guaranteed monthly stipend,” the Union Minister said. He said that NATS Portal 2.0 is a significant effort to democratise apprenticeship, bridge the skill gap, fulfil youth aspirations and make them future-ready.

He said that the portal launched will widen the reach of apprenticeship opportunities and help in the matchmaking of candidates and employers. The minister also appealed to all educational institutions and industries to join the NATS 2.0 portal.

“To ensure that the stipendiary benefits of NATS are delivered to intended apprentices in a time-bound, efficient, and transparent manner, the government has initiated the payment of its share of stipend directly to the apprentices’ bank accounts through Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) mechanism in 2024,” he said.

He said that it is aimed to extend the use of the DBT system to provide government’s share of stipend to all beneficiaries of the scheme. He said that the NEP 2020 aims to mainstream vocational education and eliminate barriers between different streams of education.
“It emphasises integrating general and vocational education to ensure vertical and horizontal mobility for students. In alignment with NEP 2020, draft guidelines have been issued by UGC and AICTE for Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programmes (AEDP),” the Union Minister said.

IANS

Previous article
Rajasthan Health Dept issues advisory after child tests positive for Chandipura virus
Next article
Meghalaya, Assam taxi associations meet to resolve issue
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

One dead, another injured in bike, dumper head on collision  

Tura, July 30: In a tragic incident a biker from South West Garo Hills died on the spot...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya, Assam taxi associations meet to resolve issue

Nongpoh, July 30: The association of drivers from Meghalaya and Assam held a meeting in Nongpoh on Tuesday...
NATIONAL

Rajasthan Health Dept issues advisory after child tests positive for Chandipura virus

Jaipur, July 30:  Rajasthan Health Department on Tuesday issued an advisory after a child tested positive for the...
Economy

SEBI launches India’s 1st website for passive funds at NSE, unveils report on capital markets

Mumbai, July 30: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday launched India's first website for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

One dead, another injured in bike, dumper head on collision  

NATIONAL 0
Tura, July 30: In a tragic incident a biker...

Meghalaya, Assam taxi associations meet to resolve issue

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, July 30: The association of drivers from Meghalaya...

Rajasthan Health Dept issues advisory after child tests positive for Chandipura virus

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, July 30:  Rajasthan Health Department on Tuesday issued...
Load more

Popular news

One dead, another injured in bike, dumper head on collision  

NATIONAL 0
Tura, July 30: In a tragic incident a biker...

Meghalaya, Assam taxi associations meet to resolve issue

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, July 30: The association of drivers from Meghalaya...

Rajasthan Health Dept issues advisory after child tests positive for Chandipura virus

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, July 30:  Rajasthan Health Department on Tuesday issued...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img