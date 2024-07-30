Tuesday, July 30, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Paris Olympics: ‘Years of hard work paid off’, says Sarabjot’s coach Abhishek Rana

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Chateauroux, July 30: The years of hard work finally paid off, said Sarabjot Singh’s coach Abhishek Rana, after his protege bagged his maiden Olympic medal on Tuesday.

Sarabjot, who was competing in his debut Olympics, partnered with Manu Bhaker in 10m Air Pistol mixed team event, to win the bronze medal, beating South Korea 16-10.

“It’s a wonderful moment. Years of hard work have paid off today. While we didn’t get the gold, earning a bronze medal is a valuable new experience. From here, we will begin a new journey and aim to win gold in the next Olympics,” Rana told broadcasters after the match.

Last year, Sarabjot won the gold medal in 10m Air Pistol men’s team event and a silver medal in mixed team at the Asian Games in China. He also won multiple medals in the international stage across junior and senior level.

IANS

Previous article
Wayanad landslide toll reaches 84; Kerala declares two-day mourning
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Wayanad landslide toll reaches 84; Kerala declares two-day mourning

Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: As the Wayanad landslide toll reached 84, Kerala Chief Secretary, Dr V Venu, in a...
News Alert

Paris Olympics: ‘You’ve done what no Indian shooting pair has done…’, Abhinav Bindra’s words of praise for Manu and Sarabjot

New Delhi, July 30:  After Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot won the historic bronze on Tuesday at the Paris...
Environment

International Tiger Day celebrations in Manas highlights community role in conservation

Guwahati, July 30: International Tiger Day was celebrated on a grand scale on July 29  at Bhuyanpara near...
NATIONAL

India moved from ‘Fragile Five’ under UPA to ‘Top Five’ under BJP-led NDA: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, July 30: Slamming Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's reaction to the Union Budget, Union Commerce and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Wayanad landslide toll reaches 84; Kerala declares two-day mourning

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: As the Wayanad landslide toll reached...

Paris Olympics: ‘You’ve done what no Indian shooting pair has done…’, Abhinav Bindra’s words of praise for Manu and Sarabjot

News Alert 0
New Delhi, July 30:  After Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot...

International Tiger Day celebrations in Manas highlights community role in conservation

Environment 0
Guwahati, July 30: International Tiger Day was celebrated on...
Load more

Popular news

Wayanad landslide toll reaches 84; Kerala declares two-day mourning

NATIONAL 0
Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: As the Wayanad landslide toll reached...

Paris Olympics: ‘You’ve done what no Indian shooting pair has done…’, Abhinav Bindra’s words of praise for Manu and Sarabjot

News Alert 0
New Delhi, July 30:  After Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot...

International Tiger Day celebrations in Manas highlights community role in conservation

Environment 0
Guwahati, July 30: International Tiger Day was celebrated on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img