Hezbollah member killed in Israeli airstrike on Lebanese village

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 30: A Hezbollah member was killed on Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on the village of Bayt Lif in the central part of the border area in southern Lebanon, military sources said.

 

The military sources, who spoke anonymously to Xinhua news agency, said that Israel launched an air-to-ground missile on a house in Bayt Lif, killing Hezbollah member Hassan Hussein Malek.

 

Israeli drones and warplanes carried out three raids at dawn on three border towns and villages in southern Lebanon, while Israeli artillery targeted six towns and villages with about 25 shells.

 

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas’ attack on Israel a day before. Israel retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

 

Recently, Israel has been threatening to launch a military operation against Hezbollah after a rocket fell in the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights on Saturday, killing 12 people and wounding several others. (IANS)

Paris Olympics: ‘Years of hard work paid off’, says Sarabjot’s coach Abhishek Rana
TMC to move motion on ‘conspiracy to divide Bengal’ in Assembly on August 5
