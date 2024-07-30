Tuesday, July 30, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Rajasthan Health Dept issues advisory after child tests positive for Chandipura virus

Jaipur, July 30:  Rajasthan Health Department on Tuesday issued an advisory after a child tested positive for the Chandipura virus in the Dungarpur district. “One case was reported in Dungarpur. Instructions have been given to officials to work to control the disease by following the guidelines issued by the Health Department,” said Dr. Ravi Prakash Mathur, Director of the Health Department. The advisory said that if any person is found to be suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) or is found positive, then he should be admitted to the nearest district hospital with immediate effect. “In case of a positive case, instructions have been given to collect samples of people who came in contact with the patient and send them to Pune. If there is a pet in that house, then its sample should also be sent to the lab through the team of the Animal Husbandry Department,” the advisory added. It said that in case of a suspected case, health workers should be sent for a house-to-house survey and instructions have been given to inform if any suspicious case is found. “If any suspected patient is found during the survey, then instructions have been given to collect samples through the microbiology team of the nearby medical college and send it to Pune lab,” the advisory said. The advisory also instructed to get fogging done to kill mosquitoes and flies around the border districts of Gujarat and to get DDT sprayed through the Municipal Corporation or Municipality. “Instructions have been given to do the spraying around the houses in the colonies and around the cattle sheds. Instructions have also been given to destroy the weeds growing around the houses,” the advisory said.

