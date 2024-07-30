Two coaching centres sealed in Jaipur due to lack of safety equipment

Shillong, July 30: Following the death of three students due to water logging in the basement of an IAS coaching centre in Delhi, Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater on Tuesday sealed two coaching centres in Jaipur due to lack of safety equipment in their premises.

Municipal Corporation Greater’s Mayor Saumya Gurjar made a surprise inspection at the coaching centre located in Gopalpura and directed the sealing of the Gurukripa Coaching Centre and Kalam Coaching Centre due to the non-availability of fire NOC.

“Today, we have sealed the Gurukripa Coaching Centre and Kalam Coaching Centre. The sealing action has been taken on Gurukripa Centre due to the non-availability of fire NOC and non-payment of UD tax,” said Mansarovar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Greater, Sita Verma.

She said that Kalam Coaching Centre neither had fire NOC nor fire equipment found in proper condition.

The Mayor first reached Gurukripa Coaching Centre located at Gopalpura Bypass and in the absence of fire NOC on the spot, she instructed Mansarovar Zone Deputy Commissioner and Fire Deputy Commissioner to take action and Gurukripa Coaching was sealed.

The Mayor also visited the classroom of the coaching centre where she interacted with children. The Mayor told students that they should first check whether the coaching centre in which they take admission has a fire fighting system installed or not.

Mayor Saumya Gurjar also checked the Kalam Coaching Center located in Gopalpura. This centre neither had fire NOC nor the fire equipment was found in proper condition.

“We have formed a committee to survey and inspect the security system, fire NOC, and fire fighting system of all the coaching centres operating in the Greater Area of the city. The committee will soon survey the city, prepare a report and issue a notice to coaching institutes,” the Mayor said.

On Saturday, the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi was flooded after heavy rain due to which three IAS aspirant lost their lives. (IANS)