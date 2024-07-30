Tuesday, July 30, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Two coaching centres sealed in Jaipur due to lack of safety equipment

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 30: Following the death of three students due to water logging in the basement of an IAS coaching centre in Delhi, Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater on Tuesday sealed two coaching centres in Jaipur due to lack of safety equipment in their premises.

 

Municipal Corporation Greater’s Mayor Saumya Gurjar made a surprise inspection at the coaching centre located in Gopalpura and directed the sealing of the Gurukripa Coaching Centre and Kalam Coaching Centre due to the non-availability of fire NOC.

 

“Today, we have sealed the Gurukripa Coaching Centre and Kalam Coaching Centre. The sealing action has been taken on Gurukripa Centre due to the non-availability of fire NOC and non-payment of UD tax,” said Mansarovar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Greater, Sita Verma.

 

She said that Kalam Coaching Centre neither had fire NOC nor fire equipment found in proper condition.

 

The Mayor first reached Gurukripa Coaching Centre located at Gopalpura Bypass and in the absence of fire NOC on the spot, she instructed Mansarovar Zone Deputy Commissioner and Fire Deputy Commissioner to take action and Gurukripa Coaching was sealed.

 

The Mayor also visited the classroom of the coaching centre where she interacted with children. The Mayor told students that they should first check whether the coaching centre in which they take admission has a fire fighting system installed or not.

 

Mayor Saumya Gurjar also checked the Kalam Coaching Center located in Gopalpura. This centre neither had fire NOC nor the fire equipment was found in proper condition.

 

“We have formed a committee to survey and inspect the security system, fire NOC, and fire fighting system of all the coaching centres operating in the Greater Area of the city. The committee will soon survey the city, prepare a report and issue a notice to coaching institutes,” the Mayor said.

 

On Saturday, the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi was flooded after heavy rain due to which three IAS aspirant lost their lives. (IANS)

Previous article
Maha: ‘Ladki Bahin’ beneficiaries now eligible for ‘Annapurna Scheme’, to get 3 LPG refills a year
Next article
Death of 3 Hmar youths: HC asks Assam govt to prepare final report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Assam Governor

Guwahati, July 30: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in as the 32nd Governor of Assam at a swearing-in...
MEGHALAYA

UGC appreciates USTM for its contribution to Viksit Bharat Youth Campaign

Guwahati, July 30: The University Grants Commission, Ministry of Education has recognized the University of Science and Technology...
MEGHALAYA

New Meghalaya Governor to focus on inclusive development

  Shillong, July 30: The newly-appointed Governor of Meghalaya CH Vijayashankar today said he would take everybody into confidence...
NATIONAL

Death of 3 Hmar youths: HC asks Assam govt to prepare final report

Guwahati, July 30: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to prepare the final report of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Assam Governor

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 30: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in...

UGC appreciates USTM for its contribution to Viksit Bharat Youth Campaign

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 30: The University Grants Commission, Ministry of...

New Meghalaya Governor to focus on inclusive development

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, July 30: The newly-appointed Governor of Meghalaya CH...
Load more

Popular news

Lakshman Prasad Acharya sworn in as Assam Governor

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 30: Lakshman Prasad Acharya was sworn in...

UGC appreciates USTM for its contribution to Viksit Bharat Youth Campaign

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, July 30: The University Grants Commission, Ministry of...

New Meghalaya Governor to focus on inclusive development

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, July 30: The newly-appointed Governor of Meghalaya CH...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img