VPP washes hands of LO controversy

Shillong, July 29: The VPP on Monday lamented that the party’s name is being unnecessarily dragged in connection with the issue of the Leader of Opposition.

“I would like to state very clearly that the VPP had in no way been a party to the decision of your office to appoint the Leader of Opposition. The support of our party president, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit to Saleng A Sangma for the post of Opposition Chief Whip following a personal request should not be taken as any involvement in the appointment of the Leader of Opposition,” VPP parliamentary secretary and MLA, Heaving Stone Kharpran said in a letter addressed to Speaker, Thomas A Sangma.