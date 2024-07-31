Wednesday, July 31, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Class 3 boy suffers gunshot injury in Bihar school, weapon found in nursery student’s bag

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Patna, July 31: An eight-year-old boy sustained a gunshot injury during firing inside a school campus in Bihar’s Supaul district on Wednesday, said officials, adding that the weapon was carried by a nursery student in his bag.

The incident occurred at a private school under the jurisdiction of the Triveniganj police station in the district. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Shaishav Yadav confirmed to IANS that the incident took place during the assembly session around 9 a.m.

The gun, carried by a five-year-old nursery student in his school bag, caused the incident, said police. The victim, a Class 3 student, sustained an injury to his hand and is currently admitted to a hospital and out of danger. The police are investigating who used the gun and how did the firing happen. More details were awaited.

Following the incident, a large number of parents and residents gathered at the school and created a ruckus both inside and outside the school premises. “At present, efforts are underway to calm down the agitating parents, with adequate security forces deployed to restore normalcy in the area,” SP Yadav said.

He stated, “We are investigating the incident to determine how the child brought the weapon inside the school. It is the initial period of investigation, and we will conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain whether it is a licensed weapon or not. Appropriate action will be taken following the investigation.”

The incident has also raised concerns about the school’s security measures. The SP mentioned that action will be taken against the school administration as well, indicating that the security lapse will be addressed accordingly.

IANS

Previous article
Liquor policy case: CM Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Kavitha’s judicial custody extended
Next article
Centre committed to restore normalcy in Wayanad: Union Minister
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as 37th Governor of Punjab

Chandigarh, July 31: Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in as the 37th Governor of Punjab on Wednesday. Chief...
NATIONAL

Saira Banu remembers legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary

Mumbai, July 31: Veteran actress Saira Banu is remembering the late singer Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary....
NATIONAL

Wayanad landslide: Army intensifies rescue operation, death toll reaches 176

Wayanad, July 31: The death toll in the landslide-affected Kerala's Wayanad mounted to 176 on Wednesday even as...
NATIONAL

Man of the moment: Diljit’s ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ mints Rs 107.51 crore worldwide

Mumbai, July 31: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has added another feather to his cap. His recently released film...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as 37th Governor of Punjab

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, July 31: Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in...

Saira Banu remembers legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 31: Veteran actress Saira Banu is remembering...

Wayanad landslide: Army intensifies rescue operation, death toll reaches 176

NATIONAL 0
Wayanad, July 31: The death toll in the landslide-affected...
Load more

Popular news

Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as 37th Governor of Punjab

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, July 31: Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in...

Saira Banu remembers legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 31: Veteran actress Saira Banu is remembering...

Wayanad landslide: Army intensifies rescue operation, death toll reaches 176

NATIONAL 0
Wayanad, July 31: The death toll in the landslide-affected...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img