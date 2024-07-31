Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Liquor policy case: CM Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Kavitha’s judicial custody extended

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 31: A court here on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K. Kavitha in the excise policy case.

The accused were produced through video conferencing from Tihar Jail upon expiry of the previously granted judicial custody. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court extended, till August 9, judicial custody of the accused in CBI case and till August 13 in the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On Monday, the Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on a bail plea filed by CM Kejriwal in connection with the corruption case lodged by the CBI. Earlier that day, the CBI filed its charge sheet before a special court here against the AAP supremo and other accused.

The ED had already filed its prosecution complaint in the money laundering case, naming the AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as accused. On July 12, the Supreme Court had ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the ED case. However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

IANS

Govt to introduce bill to replace British-era Aircraft Act in LS today
Class 3 boy suffers gunshot injury in Bihar school, weapon found in nursery student's bag
