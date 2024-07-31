Wednesday, July 31, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Centre committed to restore normalcy in Wayanad: Union Minister

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bengaluru, July 31: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the Centre is fully committed to support, aid, and restore normalcy in Wayanad in Kerala.

Joshi said that Wayanad is facing a severe crisis and the Central government will take necessary measures to ensure the protection of people. He assured that the Central government is prepared to manage the disaster situation and will provide all the necessary assistance for the protection of residents in the area.

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide disaster on Wednesday mounted to 159 even as the rescue teams were searching for the missing people. The official figure for the missing people is 98, the locals fear the number could be more and many continue to search for their near and dear ones, The worst affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu.

The locals from these areas, who managed to escape, are deeply shattered by the extent of the devastation. The Army, Air Force, Navy, NDRF, police, Fire Force and locals are all involved in the search and rescue operations. Areas which were known for their picturesque beauty are now a picture of gloom. Vehicles washed away in floodwaters could be seen stuck in muddy waters and tree trunks.

Boulders, which rolled down the hills, hindered the path of rescue workers. There is mud, slush and remains of houses everywhere. The rescue workers could be seen shifting the dead and the injured into ambulances braving heavy rain In some areas, there were no signs of any houses existing now, which were all bustling with life till Monday-Tuesday night.

IANS

Previous article
Class 3 boy suffers gunshot injury in Bihar school, weapon found in nursery student’s bag
Next article
NIA chargesheets arms & explosives trafficker in Myanmar insurgents linked case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as 37th Governor of Punjab

Chandigarh, July 31: Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in as the 37th Governor of Punjab on Wednesday. Chief...
NATIONAL

Saira Banu remembers legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary

Mumbai, July 31: Veteran actress Saira Banu is remembering the late singer Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary....
NATIONAL

Wayanad landslide: Army intensifies rescue operation, death toll reaches 176

Wayanad, July 31: The death toll in the landslide-affected Kerala's Wayanad mounted to 176 on Wednesday even as...
NATIONAL

Man of the moment: Diljit’s ‘Jatt & Juliet 3’ mints Rs 107.51 crore worldwide

Mumbai, July 31: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh has added another feather to his cap. His recently released film...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as 37th Governor of Punjab

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, July 31: Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in...

Saira Banu remembers legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 31: Veteran actress Saira Banu is remembering...

Wayanad landslide: Army intensifies rescue operation, death toll reaches 176

NATIONAL 0
Wayanad, July 31: The death toll in the landslide-affected...
Load more

Popular news

Gulab Chand Kataria takes oath as 37th Governor of Punjab

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, July 31: Gulab Chand Kataria was sworn in...

Saira Banu remembers legendary singer Mohammed Rafi on his death anniversary

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 31: Veteran actress Saira Banu is remembering...

Wayanad landslide: Army intensifies rescue operation, death toll reaches 176

NATIONAL 0
Wayanad, July 31: The death toll in the landslide-affected...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img