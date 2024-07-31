Centre committed to restore normalcy in Wayanad: Union Minister

Bengaluru, July 31: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the Centre is fully committed to support, aid, and restore normalcy in Wayanad in Kerala.

Joshi said that Wayanad is facing a severe crisis and the Central government will take necessary measures to ensure the protection of people. He assured that the Central government is prepared to manage the disaster situation and will provide all the necessary assistance for the protection of residents in the area.

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide disaster on Wednesday mounted to 159 even as the rescue teams were searching for the missing people. The official figure for the missing people is 98, the locals fear the number could be more and many continue to search for their near and dear ones, The worst affected areas include Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil and Pothukalu.

The locals from these areas, who managed to escape, are deeply shattered by the extent of the devastation. The Army, Air Force, Navy, NDRF, police, Fire Force and locals are all involved in the search and rescue operations. Areas which were known for their picturesque beauty are now a picture of gloom. Vehicles washed away in floodwaters could be seen stuck in muddy waters and tree trunks.

Boulders, which rolled down the hills, hindered the path of rescue workers. There is mud, slush and remains of houses everywhere. The rescue workers could be seen shifting the dead and the injured into ambulances braving heavy rain In some areas, there were no signs of any houses existing now, which were all bustling with life till Monday-Tuesday night.

IANS