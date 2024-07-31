KSU issues ultimatum to MPSC: Sort out exam mess in 48 hours

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 30: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has served a 48-hour ultimatum to the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) for action on various grievances related to the MCS (Prelims) examinations and Meghalaya Police Service results.

The KSU is seeking the publication of marks, an independent inquiry into the discrepancies, a clarification on the missing candidates, and the rectification of errors. It also asked the MPSC to justify the selection of two candidates for one post of statistical officer, as advertised.

The union expressed dissatisfaction with the MPSC’s clarification on the MCS (Prelims) examination, citing inconsistencies in the answer key and selection process. It pointed out deviations from the Commission’s rules and alleged nepotism and favouritism.

The union asked why was the answer key not made public for candidates if the MPSC has a system allowing the candidates to challenge the answer key after the release of the prelims results. It also sought to know why the MPSC accepted such a petition in the first place if there is no such system.

The KSU said the Commission agreed that three answer keys were wrong after a candidate challenged the questions.

“If the original answers are faulty, and the changes after a review led to the selection of 62 additional candidates, it would mean that the candidates selected previously would have written wrong answer(s) which should imply that they may not have cleared the said written examination. There are also bound to be changes in the cut-off marks but this is not the case,” it said.

The KSU also pointed out that the advertisement on July 18, 2023, mentioned in paragraph 8 that “candidates who will be called to appear for the main examination shall not be more than 15 times the number of vacancies declared”. But the total number of candidates who appeared in the mains examinations for the 35 vacancies advertised was 642 instead of 525, making a mockery of the Commission’s rule, the union said.

It further said the Commission must stop justifying its act of incompetency at the highest level and claiming to not have deviated because the handling of the exams made it apparent that nepotism and favouritism were at play.

The KSU demanded transparency, public disclosure of marks, and an independent inquiry. It warned of action if the demands are not met within 48 hours.