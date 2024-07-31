Wednesday, July 31, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

JNV Mawphlang hold specialised Science classes

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 30: In a bid to boost scientific education, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mawphlang organised specialised academic support classes focusing on biology and career opportunities for Class XII students. These sessions, part of the Vigyan Jyoti Programme funded by the Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) Kiran Division, aim to inspire students, particularly girls, to pursue careers in science and technology. The initiative offers students in remote and rural areas exposure to advanced scientific concepts and practical learning experiences.
North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has been appointed as the Knowledge Partner by DST for this programme.
Associate Professor from NEHU’s Biomedical Engineering Department, Dinesh Bhatia, led the classes under the Vigyan Jyoti Programme Phase-V. Held on 28th and 29th July at the school premises, his sessions covered essential biology topics, various career opportunities, and encouraged critical thinking among the students.
PGT (Physics) at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, coordinated the programme, ensuring its smooth execution. Principal, Neelam Sharma expressed gratitude for the initiative, emphasizing its role in enriching the academic environment and nurturing scientific interest among students.

Previous article
A seminar on A’chik customs and practices was recently organized by the Gabil Gare Mrenda Megam Me’gong Gare Mahari association
Next article
KSU issues ultimatum to MPSC: Sort out exam mess in 48 hours
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Surya, Rinku shine as India win in Super Over

Pallekele, July 30: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh turned out to be ‘men with golden arm’ as...
MEGHALAYA

Vijayashankar wants to be ‘people’s guv’

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 30: Former Karnataka minister and two-time former Lok Sabha member Chandrasekhar H Vijayashankar, who...
MEGHALAYA

Mining stakeholders want SOP scrapped

‘Standard operating procedure for prospecting licences and mining leases favours large business entities only’ By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 30:...
MEGHALAYA

Tourist taxi associations of two states hold reconciliation meet

From Our Correspondent NONGPOH, July 30: The association of tourist taxi drivers from Meghalaya and Assam held a reconciliation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Surya, Rinku shine as India win in Super Over

SPORTS 0
Pallekele, July 30: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh...

Vijayashankar wants to be ‘people’s guv’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 30: Former Karnataka minister and...

Mining stakeholders want SOP scrapped

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Standard operating procedure for prospecting licences and mining leases...
Load more

Popular news

Surya, Rinku shine as India win in Super Over

SPORTS 0
Pallekele, July 30: Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh...

Vijayashankar wants to be ‘people’s guv’

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 30: Former Karnataka minister and...

Mining stakeholders want SOP scrapped

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Standard operating procedure for prospecting licences and mining leases...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img