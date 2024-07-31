JNV Mawphlang hold specialised Science classes

By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 30: In a bid to boost scientific education, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mawphlang organised specialised academic support classes focusing on biology and career opportunities for Class XII students. These sessions, part of the Vigyan Jyoti Programme funded by the Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) Kiran Division, aim to inspire students, particularly girls, to pursue careers in science and technology. The initiative offers students in remote and rural areas exposure to advanced scientific concepts and practical learning experiences.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) has been appointed as the Knowledge Partner by DST for this programme.

Associate Professor from NEHU’s Biomedical Engineering Department, Dinesh Bhatia, led the classes under the Vigyan Jyoti Programme Phase-V. Held on 28th and 29th July at the school premises, his sessions covered essential biology topics, various career opportunities, and encouraged critical thinking among the students.

PGT (Physics) at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Rajesh Kumar Chaudhary, coordinated the programme, ensuring its smooth execution. Principal, Neelam Sharma expressed gratitude for the initiative, emphasizing its role in enriching the academic environment and nurturing scientific interest among students.