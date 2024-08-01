Govt considers SSA non-teaching staff demands as indefinite sit-in begins

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 31: The state government has assured the All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staff Association, who began their indefinite sit-in on Wednesday, that their demands will be considered positively.

“I have met them and listened to them. The demands have been conveyed to the chief minister. Tomorrow the chief minister has called an urgent internal meeting with officers to discuss and decide on their demands,” informed Commissioner and Secretary to Education department, Vijay Mantri, on Wednesday evening.

“The chief minister also spoke to them over the phone and informed them that the government would consider their demands positively,” he added.

It may be noted that the state government has announced a 25% salary enhancement for non-teaching SSA staff, effective from April 1, 2024. However, the agitating employees are demanding a hike of 80 per cent.

The Special Officer-in-charge of the Education department and State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha (SEMAM) & Director of School Education & Literacy, Meghalaya, had issued an order on July 26, stating that the government has approved a salary enhancement of 25 per cent.

Mantri had attempted to meet with the agitating staff at Malki Football ground but found no one. Later, he met the leaders of the agitating group in the evening and explained the state government’s position.

Earlier in the day, around 600 non-teaching staff began an indefinite sit-in at Madan Malki ground on Wednesday in response to the state government’s decision to enhance their salaries by only 25 per cent, effective from April 1 this year, a figure the association deems insufficient.

The association is demanding an 80 per cent salary hike, a 2 per cent increment based on seniority, and a 5 per cent yearly increment.

Jennifer Synrem, president of the association, expressed frustration over the current offer, questioning its adequacy in the face of rising inflation.

“If you look at the inflation rate, do you think we can survive with a mere 25 percent hike?” she asked.

The non-teaching staff, employed at various levels – cluster, block, district, and state – under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and the State Education Mission Authority of Meghalaya, play a critical role in supporting the administrative and operational functions of the state’s education mission.

Synrem highlighted that their salaries have not been increased since 2016, making their demands for an 80 percent hike, alongside the 2 per cent seniority increment and 5 per cent annual increment, essential.

The association also accused the state government of failing to act on its earlier promise to enhance salaries. Despite assurances that the proposal had been forwarded to the finance department, no concrete action has been taken. The association criticized the Education Minister for making what they described as false promises during state assembly sessions.

“We demand equal pay for equal work,” Synrem emphasised, saying they would not budge until they get confirmation of their demands being fulfilled in black and white.