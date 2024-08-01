Fresh guidelines for coke plants in state

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 31: The state government has issued fresh guidelines for the setting up of coke oven plants with installed production capacity of less than 25,000 MT per annum.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner & Secretary of Forest and Environment Department, the standalone coke plants should be set up 500 metres away from a main road (PWD), 1 km away from the outer limit of a village and important public places, such as hospitals, schools, tourist spots, and 100 metres away from a major stream, river or lake. The notification also stated that there should be a minimum distance of 1 km between two standalone coke plants.

Stating that coke plants cluster is defined when two or more units are located within a distance of 1 km from each other, the notification said the criteria for clusters are that they should be set up 1 km away from a main road (PWD), 3 km away from the outer limit of a village and important public places like hospitals, schools and tourist spots; 200 metres away from a major stream, rivers or lake. The notification added that there must be a minimum distance of 5 km between two clusters.

A minimum buffer zone of 100 meters (in case of standalone units) and 300 meters (in case of clusters) should be provided around the periphery for green belt, the notification said, adding that there should be a provision for a common approach road for the units in a cluster.

“Measures to be adopted for prevention and control of pollution, standards of emission etc shall be as prescribed under the Environmental (Protection) Act, 1986 and Rules/Notifications,” the notification stated.

The government issued the notification in pursuance of an advice by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board and in compliance with an order of the High Court of Meghalaya while exercising the powers conferred under section 54 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and section 64 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and in light of Article 162 of the Constitution.

The government has faced criticism over the last few years for turning a blind eye to the illegally-operated coke plants, especially in West Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills region.

Once, the High Court had ordered the closure of several coke plants after they were found to be operating without the mandatory consent to establish and consent to operate permissions.