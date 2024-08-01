Thursday, August 1, 2024
Govt issues directives on vehicular traffic on Umiam Bridge

Shillong, August 1: In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 113 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1998 read with Rule 95 of the Central Motor Rules 1989, the Government of Meghalaya has issued the following directives with regard to the re-opening of the Umiam Dam Bridge for movement of vehicular traffic due to bridge load limit and the safety andprotection of the bridge:

1.Only vehicles with height of upto 2.8 metres are allowed to ply over the bridge, and

  1. Only Single axle vehicles with gross weight (including the load) not beyond 9 (nine) metric tons are allowed to ply on the bridge.

This Order will come into force with immediate effect.

