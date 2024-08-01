Group alleges fund misuse in CSDF project

Tura, August 1: The Anti Corruption Foundation of India (ACFI) has alleged misappropriation of funds in connection with the construction of an embankment under CSDF Scheme in West Garo Hills, and demanded a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

The project in question is the construction of an embankment for an amount of Rs 4,00,000/-, from PWD road to Haripur Jama Mosque under CSDF Scheme for the years 2022-23 which was allotted to one, Tarah Mia.

In their complaint to the West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner on Thursday, the organization claimed that the construction of the project has not been done as per the estimate and drawing although the sanctioned amount of Rs 4,00,000/- has been released to Mia.

Claiming that misappropriation of funds has taken place, the organization urged the Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inquiry as demanded.