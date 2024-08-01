Thursday, August 1, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Group alleges fund misuse in CSDF project

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, August 1: The Anti Corruption Foundation of India (ACFI) has alleged misappropriation of funds in connection with the construction of an embankment under CSDF Scheme in West Garo Hills, and demanded a magisterial inquiry into the matter.

The project in question is the construction of an embankment for an amount of Rs 4,00,000/-, from PWD road to Haripur Jama Mosque under CSDF Scheme for the years 2022-23 which was allotted to one, Tarah Mia.

In their complaint to the West Garo Hills Deputy commissioner on Thursday, the organization claimed that the construction of the project has not been done as per the estimate and drawing although the sanctioned amount of Rs 4,00,000/- has been released to Mia.

Claiming that misappropriation of funds has taken place, the organization urged the Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inquiry as demanded.

Previous article
Govt issues directives on vehicular traffic on Umiam Bridge
Next article
‘CM’s condemnation of Paris Olympics fiasco an attempt at political mileage’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

KNP authority partners with Aaranyak to celebrate Global Tiger Day

Guwahati, August 1: Premier biodiversity conservation organization, Aaranyak was among the various organizations which were collaborated with by...
News Alert

Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Satwik-Chirag pair bows out

Paris, August 1:  Shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the quarterfinals of the men's singles event at the Paris...
NATIONAL

Govt’s policies have potential to strengthen rupee: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, August 1: Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the government's efforts to...
MEGHALAYA

Restrictions for heavy vehicles on AMPT road

Tura, August 1: In view of damage to a major RCC bridge near Konachar under Agia-Medipara-Phulbari Tura (AMPT)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KNP authority partners with Aaranyak to celebrate Global Tiger Day

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 1: Premier biodiversity conservation organization, Aaranyak was...

Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Satwik-Chirag pair bows out

News Alert 0
Paris, August 1:  Shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the...

Govt’s policies have potential to strengthen rupee: Piyush Goyal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, August 1: Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush...
Load more

Popular news

KNP authority partners with Aaranyak to celebrate Global Tiger Day

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, August 1: Premier biodiversity conservation organization, Aaranyak was...

Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Satwik-Chirag pair bows out

News Alert 0
Paris, August 1:  Shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the...

Govt’s policies have potential to strengthen rupee: Piyush Goyal

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, August 1: Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img