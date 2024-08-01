Thursday, August 1, 2024
KNP authority partners with Aaranyak to celebrate Global Tiger Day

Guwahati, August 1: Premier biodiversity conservation organization, Aaranyak was among the various organizations which were collaborated with by the authority of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNP &TR) in celebrating the International Tiger Day on a grand scale in different ranges of the Park.

The KNP&TR authority collaborated with  Aaranyak, WWF- India, WTI, TCF, LBCS, Nagaon Girls College and Bhumi for the celebration to highlight tiger conservation efforts.

Team Aaranyak took coordinated celebration of the Tiger day in Burhapahar Range office of the KNP and Nagaon Girls’ College on 28th July and 29th July respectively.

Altogether 100 students participated in the celebration marked by various events including art competition, extempore speech competition, canvas painting demonstration, talks by dignitaries and cultural events.

Students from six fringe villages- Deusur, Amgurichang, Amguribagan, Notundanga, Ganjubasti and Rangalu – participated in the programme organized in Burhapahar Range to engage in different competitions and insightful talks regarding tiger conservation.

Niloy Baruah, Range Officer, Burhapahar Range, talked to the participants in the programme to highlight the significance of celebration of International Tiger Day.

Aaranyak’s official Arif Hussain enlightened the student participants through an audio-visual presentation on importance of tigers, facts about tiger habits and habitats, global and national distribution of the tigers, threats and issues related to tigers and conservation of the species.

The day’s programme was marked by a cultural event featuring a performance of Karbi folk dance by a team of girls from Notundanga village and rendition of an Assamese song by Kuldeep Bania, Forest staff, Burhapahar Range.

This programme was graced by Rupjyoti Goswami, Kaliabor Press Club, Achyut Krishna Gogoi, Deputy Ranger, Dipjyoti Saikia, Forester I, G. Kame Forester I, Mangal Singh Ingti, President Amgurichang, Eco-development Committee and Dharmendra Sahu, President Amguribagan Eco-development Committee. Volunteer groups of NSS and NCC from Kaliabor College also actively participated.

The programme organized in Nagaon Girls College was graced by Dr. Kulen Chandra Das, Principal Nagaon Girls’ College, S.K Gupta, Range Officer, Dhania Range-Burhachapori WLS, Dilwar Hussain, Loakhowa-Burhachapori Conservation Society (LBCS) , Arif Hussain, a Manager in Aaranyak, Smarajit Ojha and Neeraj Borah, Assistant Professors in Nagaon Girls College.

The programme was marked by a series of lecture delivered by distinguished guests focused on the significance of the day and the importance of the tigers.

Arif Hussain’s  elaborate audio-visual presentation on tigers encompassed various aspects including distribution, habits, habitat, threats and conservation of the species.

 

Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen advances to quarters, Satwik-Chirag pair bows out
