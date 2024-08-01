Thursday, August 1, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: China climb to top, Japan slip to 3rd, India on 39th

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 1: China continued to ride their good showing in the pool and shooting range and picked two silver medals in gymnastics as it climbed to the top of the medal tally, followed by host France in second place at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

 

 

Going into the sixth day of competitions on Wednesday, China had 9 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze for a total of 19 medals.

 

Host France moved up to the second, picking up medals in women’s Triathlon and Rugby sevens with those in swimming, Equestrian and Fencing for a total of 26, including eight golds.

 

Japan, however, slipped to third position with 15 medals, eight of them gold.

 

Australia are placed fourth with 7 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze for a total of 16, while Great Britain are fifth with 17 medals, six of them gold.

 

With two medals — bronze that came via Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India slipped to 38th position in the table.

 

MEDAL TALLY

 

Top 5 and India:

 

Nation G S B T

 

1) China 9 7 3 18

 

2) France 8 10 8 26

 

3) Japan 8 3 4 15

 

4) Australia 7 6 3 16

 

5) Great Britain 6 6 5 17

 

39) India 0 0 2 2

 

(IANS)

Previous article
BSF, police foil cattle-smuggling bid, nab four
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore has expressed concern over "the...
News Alert

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Thursday conducting multiple raids in various parts of...
Business

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that India is now their largest market...
News Alert

Cloudburst in Shimla: 36 missing after tragedy, rescue teams start relief work

Shillong, August 1: At least 36 people were missing after a cloudburst in Rampur in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Health 0
Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya...

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was...

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Business 0
Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Load more

Popular news

Rajasthan BJP president expresses concern over rise in number of cancer patients

Health 0
Shillong, August 1: Rajasthan unit BJP president and Rajya...

NIA raids multiple locations in Tamil Nadu

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 1: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was...

India becomes largest market for Meta AI usage: Mark Zuckerberg

Business 0
Shillong, August 1: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img