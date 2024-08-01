Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: China climb to top, Japan slip to 3rd, India on 39th

Shillong, August 1: China continued to ride their good showing in the pool and shooting range and picked two silver medals in gymnastics as it climbed to the top of the medal tally, followed by host France in second place at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Going into the sixth day of competitions on Wednesday, China had 9 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze for a total of 19 medals.

Host France moved up to the second, picking up medals in women’s Triathlon and Rugby sevens with those in swimming, Equestrian and Fencing for a total of 26, including eight golds.

Japan, however, slipped to third position with 15 medals, eight of them gold.

Australia are placed fourth with 7 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze for a total of 16, while Great Britain are fifth with 17 medals, six of them gold.

With two medals — bronze that came via Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India slipped to 38th position in the table.

MEDAL TALLY

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) China 9 7 3 18

2) France 8 10 8 26

3) Japan 8 3 4 15

4) Australia 7 6 3 16

5) Great Britain 6 6 5 17

39) India 0 0 2 2

(IANS)