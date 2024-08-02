Crime Update

Trucker, helper clash; former hurt

Police received information that on July 30, around 9.30 pm, a brawl took place between one G Isrel, driver of truck (AP-39UL-0799) and his helper G Saidi at MUDA Parking Lot, Khlieh Ïew, Shillong. As a result, Isrel sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Civil Hospital, Shillong, while Saidi sustained minor injuries. During inquiry, it transpired that the aforementioned trucker, in an inebriated condition, disturbed and assaulted his helper, following which, the helper confronted him.

Scooter stolen

Jarosh Marak lodged a complaint that on July 29 night, miscreant(s) stole her scooter (ML-07B-8608) from her residence at New Sarangma in North Garo Hills.

Fraudulent electricity bill collector

Assistant Executive Engineer, MePDCL, Tura West Distribution Sub-Division, West Garo Hills, lodged a complaint that on July 25, a consumer of Ballonggre, Tura, appeared at MePDCL office, Tura, and informed that on July 10, an unidentified person, who claimed to be a meter reader from MePDCL, asked him to pay his electricity bill amounting to Rs 5,750. However, the aforesaid consumer has already paid the bill through online mode (GPay). Further, the consumer stated that the alleged meter reader is the one, who was seen in social media videos, allegedly while collecting money from the electricity consumers in Tura area.

Car loan defaulter

A resident of a locality in Shillong and one representative of Shriram Finance Ltd., Jyllishop, Nongthymmai, jointly lodged a complaint that one Ratnam Bhattacharjee availed a loan of Rs 9,27,495 from Shriram Finance Ltd. to purchase a Maruti Baleno vehicle. However, Bhattacharjee failed to repay the loan EMIs, despite of several reminders/notice.

Theft

Priska Ryntathiang lodged a complaint that on July 29, around 2 am, miscreant(s) stole Rs 7,000 in cash, seven tolas of gold and a mobile phone; all valuing around Rs 5.64 lakh from her residence at Pyndengnongbri in Eastern West Khasi Hills.