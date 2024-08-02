NIFT host new students with orientation prog

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 1: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Shillong, organised a three-day orientation programme which kicked off on Wednesday for the fresh batch of approximately 170 students enrolled in the four-year undergraduate and two-year postgraduate degree programmes.

The programme aimed to introduce new students to the campus, departments, courses, facilities, and teaching faculty members. During the opening day, Shankar Jha, Director of NIFT Shillong, welcomed the students.

NIFT Shillong is the only campus in the Northeast region of India, among the 19 NIFT campuses across the country.

A few seats are allotted under the Domicile Category at NIFT Shillong for students from the eight northeastern states, in addition to the nationwide SC/ST category seats.

It also offers the Sarthak Scholarship Scheme, providing up to a hundred percent scholarship against academic fees, semester-wise, for students from economically weaker backgrounds who meet the criteria.