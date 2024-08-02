Friday, August 2, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NIFT host new students with orientation prog

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 1: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Shillong, organised a three-day orientation programme which kicked off on Wednesday for the fresh batch of approximately 170 students enrolled in the four-year undergraduate and two-year postgraduate degree programmes.
The programme aimed to introduce new students to the campus, departments, courses, facilities, and teaching faculty members. During the opening day, Shankar Jha, Director of NIFT Shillong, welcomed the students.
NIFT Shillong is the only campus in the Northeast region of India, among the 19 NIFT campuses across the country.
A few seats are allotted under the Domicile Category at NIFT Shillong for students from the eight northeastern states, in addition to the nationwide SC/ST category seats.
It also offers the Sarthak Scholarship Scheme, providing up to a hundred percent scholarship against academic fees, semester-wise, for students from economically weaker backgrounds who meet the criteria.

Previous article
Crime Update
Next article
AMPT road: Curbs on heavy vehicles
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Call to dissuade ‘anti-tourists’ groups

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: Fifteen organisations and traditional bodies under the banner of the Meghalaya Rural Tourism...
MEGHALAYA

Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday

Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. (PIB)
MEGHALAYA

KSU holds protest outside MPSC office, seeks reforms

EXAM ERRORS By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Thursday protested in front of the...
MEGHALAYA

Jemino discusses role of local bodies with CM

Illegal migration, influx in M’laya By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: United Democratic Party (UDP) general secretary Jemino Mawthoh met...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Call to dissuade ‘anti-tourists’ groups

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: Fifteen organisations and traditional...

Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister...

KSU holds protest outside MPSC office, seeks reforms

MEGHALAYA 0
EXAM ERRORS By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: The Khasi Students’...
Load more

Popular news

Call to dissuade ‘anti-tourists’ groups

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: Fifteen organisations and traditional...

Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday

MEGHALAYA 0
Governor of Meghalaya, CH Vijayashankar meets Union Home Minister...

KSU holds protest outside MPSC office, seeks reforms

MEGHALAYA 0
EXAM ERRORS By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 1: The Khasi Students’...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img