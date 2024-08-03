Saturday, August 3, 2024
Bethany Hospital Nongpoh hosts 10th anniversary run

By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, August 3: As part of its 10th anniversary celebrations, Bethany Hospital Outreach, Nongpoh organized the “10th Anniversary Run” today, drawing a vibrant crowd of participants across various age groups.

The event was graced by Mayralborn Syiem, Chairman, Meghalaya State Health Advisory Board and MLA, Nongpoh Constituency, who served as the chief guest and flagged off the marathon, marking a memorable day of health, fitness and community spirit, according to a Press release.

Adding to the event’s inspiration were India’s oldest marathon runner, Kmoin Wahlang, and accomplished  athlete Darishisha Iangjuh, who served as the Race Ambassadors.

The marathon was divided into different categories, including 10 KM and 5 KM runs, to accommodate participants of all levels and ages. Additionally, the event utilized RFID timing chips provided by a premier race timing company based in Delhi, ensuring accurate and reliable timing for all participants and adding a professional touch to the race experience.
The winners in each category were awarded cash prizes, certificates and medals to celebrate their achievements. Additionally, in recognition of their participation and dedication, all participants received a finisher medal and certificate, making the event a memorable experience for everyone involved.
Special prizes were also awarded to the youngest and oldest participants, celebrating the inclusive spirit of the event.
Bethany Hospital Outreach, Nongpoh extends its heartfelt congratulations to all winners and participants.

