Controversial Bengal Minister seen threatening on-duty woman forest officer

Kolkata, Aug 3: A purported video went viral on social media on Saturday showing West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri abusing a woman forest department officer who went with her team to remove illegal encroachment on forest land from near the Tajpur Sea Resort in East Midnapore district.

Giri, Minister of State for Prison (Independent Charge), has often hit the headlines for his controversial comments. Last year, he faced the ire of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after making derogatory remarks concerning the looks of President Droupadi Murmu.

In the video, the Minister could be seen threatening the forest officer using abusive language, “You are a government employee, bow down your head (in front of me) while speaking. See what happens to you within a week… Mend your ways.

You will see what happens when people beat you with sticks.” Giri was heard alleging that following instructions from the woman officer, the forest department staff demolished shops of local people late into the night when it was raining torrentially.

“I want to see how powerful an officer you are,” the Minister was heard saying as he yelled at the officer. The officer was heard questioning Giri as to how she could be removed for doing her duty. To this, Giri asked, “Who asked you to be on night duty? Why were the shops demolished at night,” which the officer refuted.

Commenting on the incident, Shankar Ghosh, Chief Whip of BJP in the state Assembly, said, “I have seen Akhil Giri’s behaviour in the Assembly. He behaved as per the culture of his party. They (Trinamool leaders) will behave in such arrogant manner as long as they are in power.”

Even Giri’s party colleague and Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh called it an undesirable incident, saying if Giri had something to say, he could have spoken to the MoS of Forest Department, Birbaha Hansda.

“The mistreatment of the female officer was unfortunate. But the CPM or the BJP have no right to comment on the matter. They have shown uglier behaviour over and over again.” Ghosh said in a post on X. Meanwhile, Giri told mediapersons later that unnecessary mudslinging was being done in the matter.

IANS