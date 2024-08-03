Tata Group’s IHCL to set up 5-star hotel at Hatikhuli TE in Kaziranga

Guwahati, August 3: Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) signed an MoU with Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited (APPL) and the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), subsidiaries of Tata Group companies, at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chairman Tata Sons Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

The MD of ATDC Padmapani Bora, CEO of IHCL Puneet Chhatwal and MD and CEO APPL Sukhjeet Singh Malhotra signed the memorandum of understanding.

As a part of the MoU, a Taj Resort and Spa will be opened with an investment of Rs. 120 crore. Moreover, under the MoU, Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited in collaboration with Indian Hotels Company Limited will establish hotel and hospitality infrastructure with modern facilities at Kaziranga.

ATDC on behalf of Government of Assam will be acting as a nodal agency to implement the project. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma while expressing his gratitude to Tata Group of companies for partnering with Government of Assam in the promotion of eco-tourism, said that the venture would help the state for overall development of tourism. He said that once fully operational, the project would generate not less than 200 direct employment generation and will significantly contribute towards luxury hospitality experience in Kaziranga. Terming it a landmark day, as the state witnessed successful manifestation of two projects namely bhumi pujan for a semiconductor unit at Jagiroad and MoU for a star hotel in Kaziraga on a single day which the Chief Minister believes will be a game changer for the development of the state.

The Chief Minister said that he had been requesting the Tata Group for setting up a luxury five-star hotel in the state and with this MoU, the need for a five star hotel in Kaziranga will become a reality.

He moreover, said that with this understanding, Assam’s economy will get a new momentum. He thanked the Tata Group for selecting Assam as its investment destination, which according to him reflected the core commitment of the company. Dr. Sarma also assured all help from the State government for the successful implementation of the projects that Tata Group is partnering with Assam.

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran while speaking on the occasion hailed Assam and its natural beauty. He said that the landscape of the state is mesmerizing and has all elements to become a world class tourist destination.

Thanking the Assam CM Sarma, the Tata Sons Chairman said under the Chief Minister economy of the state received a new impetus. He announced that Vivanta, a chain of hotels under Indian Hotels Company Limited will be upgraded to Taj Hotel in Guwahati. He also said that somewhere between Guwahati and Jagiroad, the Tata Group will also set up a Taj Gateway hotel.