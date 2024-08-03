Saturday, August 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Ex-Punjab Police officer shoots son-in-law at court complex in Chandigarh

By: Agencies

Date:

Chandigarh, August 3:  In a broad daylight killing, a retired Punjab Police officer on Saturday allegedly shot his son-in-law, who was an officer with the Irrigation Department, in a fit of rage at a mediation centre in the Chandigarh District Court complex.

The victim, Harpreet Singh, was rushed to the PGI where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The accused has been identified as Malwinder Singh Sidhu, a retired AIG of the Punjab Police.

Responding promptly to the shooting, lawyers and visitors present on the scene apprehended Sidhu and locked him in a room until the police arrived. Later, the police arrested Sidhu and seized his firearm.

Senior officers, including UT SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, along with a forensic team have reached the crime scene to gather evidence. As per the police, there was a matrimonial dispute between Harpreet and his wife Amitoj Kaur. Their divorce proceedings were going on since 2023. The couple had another litigation going on at Mohali, officials said.

The matter was referred to the mediation centre and proceedings were being carried out by the court-appointed mediators. It was their fourth meeting in the mediation proceedings. The police said Harpreet along with his parents were present there when Malwinder Sidhu fired at him.

Four rounds were fired out of which two hit Harpreet on the stomach and thigh, the police said. The victim was posted in the Irrigation Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

IANS

