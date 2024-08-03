Govt to create database of residents studying, residing in other countries

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 2: Following the recent incident of violence in Bangladesh, the State Cabinet has approved the registration of working professionals and students working and studying abroad to ensure that in case of any such exigency, the evacuation process of its citizens is smooth and fast.

“Registration of working professionals and students working and studying abroad is a very important move on the part of the state government. Because of the recent violence in Bangladesh, a number of Meghalayans had to flee that country. Things were chaotic because we did not have a database of Meghalayans residing or studying in Bangladesh,” Cabinet Minister and MDA spokesperson, Paul Lyngdoh said on Friday.

He said, “Once this registration is done and we have the database, our reaction time will be faster whenever such exigency occurs.”

Commissioner and Secretary of Law department, Cyril VD Diengdoh said registration can be done on the portal meghalayone.gov.in

“After the Office Memorandum (OM) is signed and notified, the registration portal will be online. The registration is not compulsory as we cannot force people to register, but once they register we will have the database of who is in which country and which student is studying in which country,” he added.

He also made it clear that the database will be strictly confidential and not for public viewing.

“It will be utilised on need basis only during emergencies,” he added.

Meanwhile, the State Cabinet also cleared the names of VIPs who will be attending the ceremonial parade on Independence Day.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will unfurl the National Flag and take the salute in Shillong, while Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong will take the salute in Tura, among others.