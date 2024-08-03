Saturday, August 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Shillong’s air quality poor due to rising number of vehicles: Study

By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 2: As if the growing traffic congestion in Shillong was not enough, the rising number of vehicles is now contributing to a significant deterioration in the city’s air quality. Often referred to as the “Scotland of the East”, Shillong has long been a popular destination for those seeking solace from the metropolitan cities and the pollution. However, a recent report by AirVoice, an organisation focused on global air quality challenges, reveals that the city’s air quality is now worse than that of other cities like Gangtok and Thiruvananthapuram.
According to official data, the total number of vehicles registered in Shillong has skyrocketed, reaching 5,66,120 by mid-2024. The city witnessed the registration of 25,575 new vehicles this year alone, until July.
There is a slight decline from the 40,383 vehicles registered in 2023, but is still a considerable increase from 25,852 vehicles registered in 2021. The growth in vehicle registrations saw a notable jump of 13.23% in 2021, followed by an even steeper increase of 37.96% in 2022.
This surge in vehicular traffic has become a menace, not only exacerbating the city’s chronic traffic jams but also significantly impacting its air quality.
The AirVoice study, conducted between January and June 2024, analysed air quality across several popular tourist  destinations in India, including Shillong. The findings indicate that while Shillong’s air quality remains better than industrial areas like Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, it has deteriorated to the point where it lags behind other hill stations like Gangtok, Sikkim and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.
The analysis, based on data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), reveals that Shillong exceeded the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) on 20% of the days studied, far surpassing the allowable 2% threshold for incident days. This placed Shillong behind Goa (9%) and Gangtok (0%) but still better than Baddi (88%) and New Delhi (87%).
Particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) are the primary contributors to air pollution in Shillong, frequently exceeding recommended levels. In June 2024, Shillong recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 34, indicating relatively moderate air quality compared to New Delhi’s AQI of 108 but still worse than Gangtok’s AQI of 14.

Previous article
Sports infra worth Rs 1,000 cr under development: Conrad
Next article
Govt to create database of residents studying, residing in other countries
