Saturday, August 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Indian Army intensifies relief operations in disaster-hit areas of Himachal

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Aug 3:  The Indian Army has intensified its ongoing Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in Himachal Pradesh by mobilising several resources following the cloudburst and landslides in Shimla and Mandi districts.

The Indian Army said on Saturday that, as part of the continuing HADR operations at flood-hit Samej, around 90 civilians were moved and treated at the Army’s medical camp. During the flood relief operations in the affected Samej village near Jhakri in the Rampur sub-division of Shimla district, an improvised footbridge has also been constructed for affected civilians and essential commodities, including food and medicines, are being provided to the affected civilians.

“Road towards the incident site, blocked due to land shift, has been repaired by the Engineer Task Force. An improvised footbridge has been constructed, facilitating the movement of rescue teams towards the far bank of the river. A search and rescue dog team staged forward to Karcham,” said the Ministry of Defence, adding that additional teams and resources have been mobilised and deployed for search and rescue operations.

Several Army officials, who have briefed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu about the operation, continue to work in close coordination with the state rescue team and civil administration. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who visited the disaster-affected areas, admitted on Friday that it was a “difficult time” for the state. “Our government is with the affected people in this difficult time and is engaged in relief work with full readiness,” he said.

IANS

Ex-Punjab Police officer shoots son-in-law at court complex in Chandigarh
Polish media cautions against danger as 83 drowned in July
