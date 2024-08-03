Saturday, August 3, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Jyotiraditya Scindia slams Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘ED raid’ claim

Gwalior, Aug 3: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday slammed Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for his claim that an “ED raid was being planned” against him.

Rahul Gandhi claimed on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate was planning a raid on him following his ‘Chakravyuh’ speech in the Parliament on July 29. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms, @dir_ed. Chai and biscuits on me.”

Scindia, once a close friend of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress’ first family, said the LoP was attempting to “set a narrative of negativity” by making such a “baseless” claim. “Only those who have always misled and lied to the country can make such a negative and baseless statement,” Scindia said while talking to mediapersons in Gwalior on Saturday.

The Union Minister also claimed that the Congress can’t digest the “progress and pride” the country has witnessed in the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Congress’ stands are very clear. They have always followed the concept of negativity instead of progressiveness,” Scindia said, adding, “This is the reason for the party’s present situation.” Scindia further claimed that the Congress, which is attempting to revive its political ground by pushing a caste-based census in the county, had always opposed the recommendations of various Commissions, including the Mandal Commission. “Congress opposed Mandal Commission’s report as well as various other recommendations made by different Commissions,” Scindia said.

Stating that Congress’ combined Lok Sabha tally of 2014, 2019, and 2024 is less than BJP’s 2024 figures, Scindia said, “Congress failed to open its account in 13 states in the Lok Sabha polls. This is the real condition of Congress, which is why they should look toward themselves before pointing fingers at others.”

