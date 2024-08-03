Saturday, August 3, 2024
NATIONAL

Race against time: Desperate searches for missing persons continue in Wayanad

By: Agencies

Wayanad, Aug 3:  As time is running out, kith and kin of the missing persons in Kerala’s Wayanad continue desperate searches for their loved ones. Ravikumar from the Vaishali district of Bihar is one of those desperate relatives who has been searching for his brother Renjith for the last three days now. Renjith went missing on the fateful Tuesday morning when Wayanad’s four villages were washed away by nature’s fury.

Ravikumar’s brother, along with five others – all from Bihar – were working as labourers at the Harrison Malayalam Plantations near Meppadi panchayath. “Of the six from my village, two have been cremated, one person’s body has been identified while three including that of my brother Renjith remain missing,” said Ravikumar who broke down while telling his tale.

He said that Renjith has been working as a casual labourer at Harrison Malayalam Plantations for the last three years. “His marriage also had been fixed. My only wish is to see his face one last time,” said grieving Ravikumar.

He said that he had been at the tragedy site for a few days and also credited the authorities for taking care of all those in need. “The authorities are doing their best to help everyone and we are thankful for their help,” Ravikumar.

In the Wayanad landslide disaster, the death toll has touched 366 while 206 remain missing, as the rescue operation entered its fifth day. More than 1500 rescue teams comprising all the defence forces and volunteers are searching among the debris at the four worst affected areas in Churalmala, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Punchirimadom.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state government is getting a rehabilitation package ready for those who have been affected by the recent landslides and floods in Wayanad. The Chief Minister also thanked the entire rescue team working into the fifth day of the disaster. He said that the rescue operation is reaching the final stage.

“Our aim is to rescue all the trapped people and the rescue team continues to work diligently even while their life at times is at risk. Till now 215 bodies have been recovered including 87 women, 98 men and 30 children. As many as 67 unidentified dead bodies have to be cremated and the funeral rites will be conducted with all religious prayers,” the Chief Minister said.

IANS

