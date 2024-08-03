MePDCL to charge sub-station in SWGH, issues advisory to residents

Ampati, Aug 3: The Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL), through a public notice, has informed that work for the 33 VK line from the Chiringpara 132/33 KV line has been completed and as such would be charged this coming week, on Aug 8.

As such the notice has served notice to residents of the Betasing and Zikzak C&RD Block to ensure care and not to touch any electric poles or lines. Further residents have also been asked not to tie their cattle or domestic animals to or near electric poles as it could be dangerous.

The corporation, through the press communiqué has stated that it would not be responsible for any unfortunate incident that takes place due to not heeding the notice.

“Further if anyone finds any electric wire/conductor lying on the ground, the same should be reported immediately to the nearest MePDCL office for removal or rectification,” informed the notice.