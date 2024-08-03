M’laya tightens rules for migrant workers

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 2: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Friday approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) of Migrant Workers Rules, 2020 to optimise efforts for checking the antecedents of migrant workers.

The state government will utilise the central system – Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) – to verify antecedents and ensure that only those with no criminal records can join the workforce in Meghalaya.

“The Cabinet today discussed and approved amendment to the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety and Security) of Migrant Workers Act 2020 and the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety and Security) of Migrant Workers Rules 2020,” Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh told reporters.

He said optimising efforts to check the antecedents of migrant workers is a major component of the new amendment.

Talking about CCTNS, he said, “The network system under this is a database of crimes and criminals. We will ensure that we are able to verify the antecedents of migrant workers on the basis of the data available.”

“The local police will also be able to verify antecedents based on this system available with the police, and the Labour department will coordinate to ensure that the records of those registered as migrant workers are properly verified,” the minister said.

He also stated that under the original Act of 2020, there was a provision that anyone found guilty of violating the Act would be liable to a penalty of Rs 5,000.

“The Cabinet will bring this up in the State Assembly in the upcoming session whereby we will enhance the penalty from Rs 5,000 to Rs one lakh per offender,” the Minister said, adding that in the case of repeat offender, there will be simple imprisonment not exceeding three months.

“We have approved the amendment to the rules but the amendment to the Act, which includes the enhanced penalty, has to go to the state Assembly for final approval,” Lyngdoh explained.

He felt that the Cabinet’s decision will largely allay the fears of people about illegal immigration.

“Two major components of people entering Meghalaya are tourists and labourers. Labourers tend to stay for a longer period. The amendment was made to tighten the rules of law,” he added.