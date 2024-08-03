Saturday, August 3, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma poses with Deputy Chief Ministers Sniawbhalang Dhar and Prestone Tynsong, Army and government officials during the opening ceremony of the 133rd Durand Cup

By: By Our Reporter

GRAND OPENING: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma poses with Deputy Chief Ministers Sniawbhalang Dhar and Prestone Tynsong, Army and government officials during the opening ceremony of the 133rd Durand Cup, at the newly-renovated JN Stadium in Polo on Friday. Shillong Lajong FC scored a memorable 1-0 win against Nepal’s Tribhuwan Army Football Club. (ST)

M’laya tightens rules for migrant workers
The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

