Saturday, August 3, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Paris Olympics, Medal Tally:  China remain on top, India on 48th

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, August 3: China remained on top of the Paris Olympics medal tally with 13 gold, followed by host France with 11 gold medals in second place and Australia in third place at the end of the seventh competition day .

 

 

Going into the eighth day of competitions on Saturday, China have 13 gold, 9 silver and 9 bronze for a total of 31 medals.

 

France, however, jumped to second place with 11 golds and 12 silver and 13 bronze for a total of 36 medals. Australia meanwhile, slipped to third with a total of 22 medals, including 11 golds.

 

United States are placed fourth with 9 gold, 18 silver and 16 bronze for a total of 43 medals. Great Britain are placed in fifth place with 27 medals, nine of them are gold.

 

With three medals — bronze that came via Swapnil Kusale in the 50m Rifle 3P men’s event on Thursday, India slipped to 48th position in the table.

 

Medal Tally:

 

Top 5 and India:

 

Nation G S B T

 

1) China 13 9 9 31

 

2) France 11 12 13 36

 

3)Australia 11 6 5 22

 

4) United States 9 18 16 43

 

5) Great Britain 9 10 8 27

 

48) India 0 0 3 3

 

(IANS)

Previous article
India stun Australia in hockey
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

EV registration up over 43 pc in FY24, Rs 17,896 crore invested: Centre

Shillong, August 3: The number of electric vehicles (EVs) registered in FY24 increased significantly by 42.06 per cent...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rajkummar Rao says ‘Stree 2’ is ‘bigger, adventurous and thrilling’

Shillong, August 3: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao shared that his upcoming film 'Stree 2' is “a little bigger,...
News Alert

Over 4.85L had ‘Darshan’ at Amarnath cave shrine in 35 days

Shillong, August 3: As more than 4.85 lakh pilgrims already performed the annual Amarnath Yatra during the last...
INTERNATIONAL

Hezbollah, Israeli army engage in fierce exchange of fire

Shillong, August 3:  A fierce exchange of fire broke out between Hezbollah and the Israeli army along the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EV registration up over 43 pc in FY24, Rs 17,896 crore invested: Centre

Technology 0
Shillong, August 3: The number of electric vehicles (EVs)...

Rajkummar Rao says ‘Stree 2’ is ‘bigger, adventurous and thrilling’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 3: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao shared that...

Over 4.85L had ‘Darshan’ at Amarnath cave shrine in 35 days

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 3: As more than 4.85 lakh pilgrims...
Load more

Popular news

EV registration up over 43 pc in FY24, Rs 17,896 crore invested: Centre

Technology 0
Shillong, August 3: The number of electric vehicles (EVs)...

Rajkummar Rao says ‘Stree 2’ is ‘bigger, adventurous and thrilling’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, August 3: Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao shared that...

Over 4.85L had ‘Darshan’ at Amarnath cave shrine in 35 days

News Alert 0
Shillong, August 3: As more than 4.85 lakh pilgrims...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img