Monday, August 5, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Delhi HC rejects CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI

Date:

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 5:  The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the CBI in the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam.

A bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked CM Kejriwal to approach the trial court with his plea seeking release on interim bail. Recently, the Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on a bail plea filed by the AAP supremo in connection with the CBI case.

Earlier that day, the CBI filed its charge sheet before a special court here against the AAP supremo and other accused. The ED had already filed its prosecution complaint in the money laundering case, naming the AAP and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as accused.

On July 12, the Supreme Court ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

Meanwhile, a court here extended the judicial custody of CM Kejriwal, till August 9 in the CBI case and till August 13 in the money laundering case.

IANS

Press Council India awards for two from Assam
