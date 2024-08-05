Monday, August 5, 2024
Press Council India awards for two from Assam

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, August 5: Noted Guwahati-based photo-journalist Subhamoy Bhattacharjee and Niyomiya Barta correspondent Jitu Kalita have been chosen for the “Press Council of India’s National Award for Excellence in Journalism for 2023”.

They are among 15 journalists from across the country who have been selected for the prestigious awards in different categories.

While Subhamoy Bhattacharjee has been selected in the “Photo Journalism: Photo Feature” category for his photo feature titled “When a clinic comes sailing” published in The Deccan Herald, Jitu Kalita has been chosen in the Rural Stories category for a story on a scam in a drinking water project in Jorhat district published in Niyomiya Barta.

Currently a freelance photo-journalist, Subhamoy Bhattacharjee was associated with The Indian Express for several years before he shifted to Kaziranga to work for the Wildlife Trust of India for about a decade. He currently also runs a photography training school in Guwahati, apart from contributing to different newspapers and magazines.

The awards are being given away at a function being organised by the Press Council of India in New Delhi today.

