Monday, August 5, 2024
Paris Olympics: Manika Batra takes India to women’s table tennis team quarters

By: Agencies

Date:

Paris, Aug 5: The Indian women’s team made a fine debut in the team competition at the Paris Olympics, defeating World No.4 Romania 3-2 in a Round of 16 table tennis tie at the South Paris Arena, here on Monday.

The Indian team comprising Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath, and Manika Batra, had a comfortable 2-0 lead in the match before Romania fought back to level the scores 2-2. India then won the fifth rubber through Manika as the Indian trio overcame formidable Romanians, seeded fourth in the event.

Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath teamed up for the doubles match, delivering a commanding performance. The duo defeated Adina Diaconu and Elizabeta Samara in straight games, winning 11-9, 12-10 and 11-7 giving India a 1-0 lead. India’s top-ranked player, Manika Batra, then took to the table against Bernadette Szocs and dominated the match, clinching a comprehensive 11-5, 11-7, 11-7 victory to give India a 2-0 lead.

Sreeja Akula then faced Elizabeta Samara in a tense match that went the distance. Sreeja started strong but couldn’t maintain her momentum, eventually falling 11-8, 4-11, 11-7, 6-11, 8-11. With the score now at 2-1, the pressure was on Archana Kamath to secure the win for India.

Kamath faced off against Bernadette Szocs in the fourth match. Despite a valiant effort, she was unable to overcome Szocs’s aggressive play, losing 5-11, 11-8, 7-11, 9-11. This set the stage for a nail-biting decider, with the contest tied at 2-2. Manika Batra stepped up once again and defeated Adina Diaconu in the fifth and deciding rubber 11-5, 11-9, 11-9 to take India to the quarterfinals.

India will face the USA or Germany in the women’s team table tennis quarterfinals. The last-eight match will take place on Tuesday.

IANS

Nearly 300 surrendered militants launch hunger strike in Tripura demanding rehabilitation
Angry protesters set Home Minister’s residence on fire in Dhaka
