Monday, August 5, 2024
MEGHALAYA

State's political landscape shifts with rise of VPP

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 4: The political dynamics in Meghalaya are experiencing a significant shift with the emergence and growing popularity of the Voice of the People Party (VPP). This new entrant has caused a stir among political leaders and elected representatives, prompting them to strategise for survival amidst mounting pressures. The state Congress is being seen as a potential refuge to cushion the impact of this political upheaval.
Acknowledging or not, the VPP has undoubtedly shaken some political giants.
The National People’s Party (NPP), which faced a devastating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, especially in the Tura seat, is now gearing up to combat the heavy anti-incumbency sentiment in the upcoming Gambegre bypoll and the delayed district council elections.
The NPP is reportedly working to attract more elected representatives from other parties to strengthen its position. Despite surface-level denials, there are growing speculations of a rift within the party leadership.
The United Democratic Party (UDP) is also grappling with internal differences among its leaders on critical issues, leading to speculations of factionalism within the party. The extent to which this division will impact the party remains to be seen.
The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) is struggling with its two MLAs already showing allegiance to the NPP, leaving their party leaders behind and extending support to the NPP.
The State BJP, despite winning only two seats, is enjoying its cabinet position in the government. There were speculations that several leaders, including TMC leader Mukul Sangma, would join the BJP, but these rumours have not materialised yet.
Amidst these shifts, the State Congress is emerging as a viable alternative to the VPP. While it has opened its doors for leaders and MLAs to join, the process is not as straightforward as it appears on the surface. As the political landscape continues to evolve, all eyes are on the strategies these parties will employ to navigate the changing tides.

MEGHALAYA

Move to amend Migrant Workers Act hailed

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The KSU and the FKJGP have hailed the move to amend the Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

Dorbar bans prayers at Mawjymbuin Cave

‘Krem Mawjymbuin a tourist spot, not a place of worship for Hindus’ By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The decision...
MEGHALAYA

‘Oust’ Pala move in Congress

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: There are murmurs about a move by a section of senior Congress leaders...
MEGHALAYA

New panel to look into SSA non-teaching staff demands

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The state government has constituted another committee to review the demand of the...

