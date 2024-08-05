New panel to look into SSA non-teaching staff demands

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 4: The state government has constituted another committee to review the demand of the SSA non-teaching staff for 80 per cent salary hike.

The newly-constituted Rationalisation Committee of Salaries for all Samagra Shiksha (non-academic) staff at the state, district and block Level will comprise two members of the All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staff Association (AMSSANTSA). The committee will meet on August 8.

Informing about the formation of this new committee on Sunday, AMSSANTSA president Jennifer J Synrem said they will continue with their hunger strike since they are unsure about the outcome of the meeting on August 8.

“We are firm in our commitment that we will not end our protest until all our demands are met,” she said.

Meanwhile, the sit-in by the SSA non-teaching staff entered its fifth day on Sunday.