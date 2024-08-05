Monday, August 5, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

‘Oust’ Pala move in Congress

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 4: There are murmurs about a move by a section of senior Congress leaders to “oust” party’s state chief Vincent H Pala from the post.
They are said to be not happy about his proximity to the leaders of ruling National People’s Party.
One of them said Pala’s closeness to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is no longer a secret. He said it increased after Pala’s defeat in the last Lok Sabha elections in the Shillong seat.
According to the Congress leaders, Pala is no longer showing any interest in the affairs of the party. They said he will be mostly in Delhi as he is focusing more on his business venture.
“The Congress is the only party that can take on the VPP in the upcoming Autonomous District Council elections and maybe, Assembly polls in 2028,” a Congress leader said.
According to the Congress leaders, Pala is doing nothing to rebuild the party, be it in Khasi-Jaintia Hills or Garo Hills. He could not be reached for comment.
Pala’s three-year term as MPCC chief will end next month. He had taken over from Nongpoh MLA, Celestine Lyngdoh in September 2021.
The Congress had won five seats in the last Assembly elections. Saleng A Sangma, had resigned this year after winning the Lok Sabha polls from the Tura seat. The remaining four MLAs are Leader of Opposition Ronnie V Lyngdoh, Celestine Lyngdoh, Gabriel Wahlang and Charles Marngar.

Previous article
State’s political landscape shifts with rise of VPP
Next article
Dorbar bans prayers at Mawjymbuin Cave
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Move to amend Migrant Workers Act hailed

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The KSU and the FKJGP have hailed the move to amend the Meghalaya...
MEGHALAYA

Dorbar bans prayers at Mawjymbuin Cave

‘Krem Mawjymbuin a tourist spot, not a place of worship for Hindus’ By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The decision...
MEGHALAYA

State’s political landscape shifts with rise of VPP

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The political dynamics in Meghalaya are experiencing a significant shift with the emergence...
MEGHALAYA

New panel to look into SSA non-teaching staff demands

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The state government has constituted another committee to review the demand of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Move to amend Migrant Workers Act hailed

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The KSU and the...

Dorbar bans prayers at Mawjymbuin Cave

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Krem Mawjymbuin a tourist spot, not a place of...

State’s political landscape shifts with rise of VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The political dynamics in...
Load more

Popular news

Move to amend Migrant Workers Act hailed

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The KSU and the...

Dorbar bans prayers at Mawjymbuin Cave

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Krem Mawjymbuin a tourist spot, not a place of...

State’s political landscape shifts with rise of VPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 4: The political dynamics in...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img