‘Oust’ Pala move in Congress

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 4: There are murmurs about a move by a section of senior Congress leaders to “oust” party’s state chief Vincent H Pala from the post.

They are said to be not happy about his proximity to the leaders of ruling National People’s Party.

One of them said Pala’s closeness to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is no longer a secret. He said it increased after Pala’s defeat in the last Lok Sabha elections in the Shillong seat.

According to the Congress leaders, Pala is no longer showing any interest in the affairs of the party. They said he will be mostly in Delhi as he is focusing more on his business venture.

“The Congress is the only party that can take on the VPP in the upcoming Autonomous District Council elections and maybe, Assembly polls in 2028,” a Congress leader said.

According to the Congress leaders, Pala is doing nothing to rebuild the party, be it in Khasi-Jaintia Hills or Garo Hills. He could not be reached for comment.

Pala’s three-year term as MPCC chief will end next month. He had taken over from Nongpoh MLA, Celestine Lyngdoh in September 2021.

The Congress had won five seats in the last Assembly elections. Saleng A Sangma, had resigned this year after winning the Lok Sabha polls from the Tura seat. The remaining four MLAs are Leader of Opposition Ronnie V Lyngdoh, Celestine Lyngdoh, Gabriel Wahlang and Charles Marngar.